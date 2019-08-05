LEWISTON – Priscille J. Fontaine, 84, of Lewiston joined the Lord and her husband, Normand, and her son, Donald, on Friday Aug. 2, 2019, at her home with her loving daughters by her side. Priscille served the Lord and had a light about her that brought love and happiness into the lives of those around her. She was a mother, memere, great memere and friend to so many. There was nothing more that brought joy into her life than her family. She loved being in the kitchen making her famous soups, dips and holiday stuffing. Her fridge was always stocked with mini ginger ale cans and the freezer filled with ice cream for her great grandchildren. Her candy jar was never empty. PJ was not only adored by her human friends, but she was the “Dog Lady”. There wasn’t a dog in the neighborhood that didn’t stop by for their daily visit and treats.

Priscille will always be remembered for her love of going out for lunch, puzzles and coffee dates with her family and friends. She was a selfless and loving caregiver. Her smile, laughter, wit and love will be missed by all.

She is survived by her two daughters; Doris Boyle and her husband Raymond of Lewiston and Lorraine Fontaine and her husband Stephen of Turner. She also leaves behind her nephew, Richard Parent, whom she loved like a son, her four granddaughters; Amanda Hammond and her husband Tyler, Stephanie Baillargeon, Shana Fontaine Tinnin and her husband Jason and Rebecca Leclair and her husband Brandon, as well as her eight great grandchildren, Gavin, Ashton, Mason, Autumn, Logan, Trenton, Avery and Liam. Along with her husband and son, she was predeceased by her siblings; Roger Gastonguay, Roland Gastonguay, Theresa Parent and Doris Sirois.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A private service will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, Priscille’s wish would be for you to spend quality and special time with your loved ones.

