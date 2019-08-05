LISBON FALLS – Robert P. Francoeur, 76, of Lisbon Falls passed away the afternoon of July 26, 2019, after a battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his sister, Elaine Thuotte, her husband, Peter, and their daughter, Cassandra Campbell, all from the Lisbon area.Robert was born July 9, 1943, Rumford, Maine. He attended local schools and was a member Rumford High class of 1961. He attended St Dunstan’s (University of Prince Edward Island) in Charlottetown, PEI., 1961-1965, earning a B.A. in English; 1965-1970 He served in the US Army, West Germany, administration position, Pershing Missile System; 1971, Robert continued his education at Shippensburg State College, Shippensburg, Pa; 1977-1979, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., he earned a Masters in English Education.Robert, while at St. Dunstan’s, played four years of college basketball and was selected MVP-junior year, and captain his senior year. He also enjoyed tennis, ping-pong, and cribbage. It’s been noted, that the last time he played cribbage, with a friend, he beat him with multiple “good” hands. We have also been informed that during his college days, he was quite the dancer. During his retirement, “Bob”, as he was known as, enjoyed high school football games, in the company of friends and former classmates.From 1965-1968, he taught French, math and coached basketball at Newport High school, Newport, Maine; 1972-1974, taught French and civics at Whitwell High School, Whitwell, Tenn.; 1974-1977, taught English and civics (and coached basketball), at Sequatchie County High School, Dunlap, Tenn.; 1978-1979, was a Teaching-Assistant at University of Tennessee; 1979-until his retirement, taught English to seniors in the DeKalb County School System, Ga.

