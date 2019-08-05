AUBURN – Marlene B. St. Pierre, wife, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn at the age of 84. She was born in Portland, Maine, on April 4, 1935 the daughter of the late Alice Jane Gilbert. She attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. She married her husband Ray St. Pierre on May 5, 1956, and together they raised two daughters, Debra and Diane. She was employed briefly at Clark Shoe and several parttime jobs until she became a bridal consultant at Star Millinary for several years until the store closing. She then became a saleslady for Owen Moore and continued to work there for several years.

Marlene enjoyed going out to eat, spending time with family and friends, her many trips to Florida, cruises and annual trips to Boothbay Harbor and camping with longtime friends, Diane and the late Albert Chouinard. She also had a passion for shopping trips with her daughter, Debra, especially JC Penney. Marlene will always be remembered for her love of the ocean and treasured all the moments spent with family and friends. She will deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ray St. Pierre of Auburn; her daughters, Debra Davin and husband Timothy of Litchfield and Diane Martin and husband Jeffrey of Mechanic Falls. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren; Brad Chabot and wife Nicole of Hebron, Darcy Chabot and significant other Urbain Giossi of Methuen, Mass., Michelle Chabot of Dixfield and Eric Davin and significant other Kabrina Leclair of Litchfield; as well as her six great grandchildren, Kohl, Anthony and Owen Chabot, Kimora and Jordan Giossi and Danika Davin; a brother-in-law, Richard St. Pierre and wife Ming Thuan of Tennessee and Ted St. Pierre and wife Dee of Monmouth along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and her special friend, Diane Chouinard.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Hatfield for the care of Marlene as well as the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Marlene’s honor to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

