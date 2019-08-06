Camp Sunshine, a retreat that serves ailing children and their families, received its largest donation ever Monday.

Administrators received a check for $1,152,000 from Florida-based Tropical Smoothies Café, a longtime supporter of the Sebago Lake camp. The company operates a chain of 700 casual restaurants, which held a fundraising drive for Camp Sunshine.

The funds will be used to sponsor 200 families so they can attend Camp Sunshine; provide travel assistance to more than 300 families; and support the camp’s continued outreach and expansion, according to a statement announcing the donation.

The gift represents about 25% of the camp’s annual operating budget.

Founded in 1984 in Casco, Camp Sunshine provides a retreat and respite for seriously ill children and their families. Families attend at no charge, and visits include on-site medical and psychosocial support.

