AUGUSTA — Police say one person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Bangor.
Bangor police say the motorcycle driver died at the scene Monday evening, and a passenger was taken to a hospital.
No one in the car was hurt.
Police said the collision remains under investigation.
The identities were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
