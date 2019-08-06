My blond, blue-eyed son, Ian Davis, a graduate of Lisbon High School, moved to Baltimore several years ago to attend the prestigious Maryland Institute College of Art. After he graduated, he liked the area so much, he decided to live and work there.

He says that Baltimore, like most cities, has good blocks and bad blocks, good neighborhoods and bad neighborhoods. It is not “hell” and unfit for human residency, as President Trump has recently indicated.

The president wants to divide the country, always playing the race card.

I am with Jared Golden who, with Nancy Pelosi, does not want to further divide the country around the impeachment of Donald Trump. While Trump certainly is vile and deserves impeachment, hopefully voters will get rid of him utilizing the ballot box.

Carolyn Davis, Lisbon Falls