A 50-year-old man from Gray died after his pickup truck hit a tree in Raymond on Monday night.

Anthony Finocchietti was unresponsive and still in the driver’s seat when first responders reached his gray, 2003 GMC 1500 pickup, which had collided with a tree.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on North Raymond Road near Notch Pond Road about 7:39 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.

Finocchietti was extricated from the vehicle but died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

« Previous

Next »