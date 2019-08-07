BBQ, concert

LIVERMORE FALLS — Emmanuel Assembly of God will be hosting a Community BBQ and Worship Concert on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field. There will be games, free food, bounce houses and snow cones. After the concert Pastor Jonathan will give a brief message.

Open house

JAY — The Jay Historical Society will hold its annual open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Jay Hill Road.

There are three buildings to tour: the Holmes-Craft Homestead, Archive Building and the Carriage House. There will be music on the lawn, hamburg and hot dog lunch, raffle tickets. Some area merchants will have some tables.

Sale

SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Society is holding the eighth annual “Whatever Sale” for the benefit of the church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

This year’s event is the same as in recent years, featuring a ticket auction of 30-50 items with the drawing at 1:30. They would appreciate any donations for the ticket auction, especially themed baskets in memory of loved ones.

As always the food and bake sale, cutlery sales, and lunch will be available. Anyone wishing to cook their favorite recipe will be welcomed.

Meeting

TEMPLE — The Temple Historical Society annual meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Red Schoolhouse.

Following the meeting, the archives room at the town hall will be open until 2 p.m. The 2020 calendar will be available from society members and at the town office for $10.

Monthly meetings are April through November at 6:30 p.m. at the archives room at the town hall and are open to the public.

