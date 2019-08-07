BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia’s future is still uncertain after yet another operation on his left knee.

The Red Sox second baseman underwent a successful left knee joint preservation procedure on Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday. It was the third procedure Pedroia has had on the knee as the 35-year-old hopes to make another comeback attempt.

The surgery was done by Dr. Matt Provencher at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, and the team said Pedroia will begin his rehabilitation back home in Arizona.

“As you guys know, he’s going to keep trying to find ways to make this happen,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Pedroia played in just six games early this season – all in April – before knee discomfort forced him to the injured list. A minor-league assignment was unsuccessful as he tried to get it right and Pedroia decided to shut things down indefinitely in late May, and seemed to have a reality check when he was asked if he would ever play again.

“I’m not sure,” Pedroia said on May 27. “I think that’s the part of the time right now is figuring that out.”

Pedroia has played in nine major league games since he had a cartilage restoration procedure on the knee in 2017.

Cora said he hadn’t talked to Pedroia yet but confirmed the obvious that he would not play again this season. The manager didn’t have many details on what Pedroia’s outlook is and if the plan is to make a comeback for the 2020 season.

“He’s going to go back home and think how it goes and how it feels and have rehab,” Cora said. “We haven’t gotten to that point but he’s going to rehab in Arizona and let’s see where it takes us. That’s basically where we at right now.”

STEVEN WRIGHT visited Dr. James Andrews and got a platelet-rich plasma shot in his elbow, Cora said. The manager said it’s similar to the one Heath Hembree just received but wasn’t sure if it was on the inside or outside of the elbow.

Cora didn’t rule out the knuckleballer’s returning this season.

“Hopefully he can bounce back sooner rather than later and let’s see where it takes us, if he can come back this year,” Cora said.

Wright felt some discomfort in his elbow recently while playing catch, but Cora said there had been some warning signs earlier in the season.

“There were some red flags during the season but not to the extreme that, like, we need him to be out, but when he tried to play catch, he felt it again and it’s been a long time without him trying and that’s why we’re like, you know what, let’s take a look at this and I just found out not too long ago,” Cora said. “I’ll have more details probably after the game or tomorrow.”

THE RED SOX and Baltimore Orioles will meet next year in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The matchup between AL East foes is scheduled for Aug. 23 and will serve as a home game for the Orioles.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde. “I’ve never been there. To play on Sunday night baseball in that kind of environment is going to be a really cool experience.”

Major League Baseball and the players’ union launched the Little League Classic in 2017. The games are played at the home of the Phillies’ Class A team in the New York-Penn League.

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play in Williamsport on Aug. 18.

“We are thrilled to participate in next season’s Little League Classic that directly connects Major League Players with Little Leaguers,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy.

Member of the Red Sox and Orioles will attend Little League Baseball World Series games earlier in the day.

