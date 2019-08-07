Walks came back to haunt Lewiston pitching while Connecticut pitchers limited the Lewiston 11/12 All-Stars to two hits for a 6-1 win in Wednesday’s elimination game at the Little League World Series New England Regional in Bristol, Conn.

The loss eliminates Lewiston, the Maine state champion, while Connecticut moves on to Friday’s semifinal to face the winner of Thursday’s game between New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Chase Geremia dominated on the mound and at the plate for Connecticut, throwing 3.2 hitless innings while striking out eight and walking one. Geremia also went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring one.

Connecticut took a 1-0 lead in the second on Johnny Reh’s one-out single.

In the fourth, Connecticut walked the bases loaded with one out to set up Geremia’s bases-clearing triple. Geremia scored on a ground out to make it 5-0.

Following a lengthy weather delay, Connecticut added its final run in the fifth after a leadoff walk and Morris Selmani’s RBI double.

Four Lewiston pitchers combined to walk eight batters overall.

Spencer Chartier got Lewiston’s first hit off of reliever Paul Calendrelli with a two-out single in the fifth.

Lewiston scored its lone run off of Calendrelli in the sixth when Mason Laflamme’s one-out single plated Ethan Pelletier.

Connecticut collected 10 hits and left 12 runners on base.

