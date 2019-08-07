Smoke rises from a house Wednesday evening at 355 Plummer Hill Road in Waterford. Firefighters from several towns battled the blaze, ripping apart a roof on the ell to vent heat and smoke. Reached by telephone Thursday, Waterford Fire Chief Adrien Morin said crews responded to the fire at 5:55 p.m. “Typical 1800s house,” Morin said. “There were a lot of challenges. We didn’t get out of there until at least midnight.” Morin said the residents of the house were home when the fire broke out, but were able to leave safely. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the house’s interior. There were no apparent injuries and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Submitted photo
