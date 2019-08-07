AUGUSTA — A two-car accident stopped traffic for about an hour Tuesday night on Hospital Street.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said a Toyota and a Subaru collided around 9 p.m. Mills said the accident likely occurred after one of the vehicles attempted to turn from Kelton Road onto Hospital Street and “failed to yield right of way” the other vehicle operating in the southbound lane.

Mills did not identify the drivers of the vehicles, but said both complained of pain and were taken to the hospital “for non-life threatening injuries.” A wrecker was called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Mills said the incident is under investigation.

