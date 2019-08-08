Photo: Maine Community Foundation announces grants for two Lewiston organizations
Steve Rowe, CEO of the Maine Community Foundation, speaks during the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce breakfast Thursday. The philanthropic organization announced two grants Thursday from its Androscoggin County fund, awarding $2,000 each to the Lewiston-based nonprofits — The Center for Wisdom’s Women and the Somali-Bantu Community Association. Rowe said MCF has awarded $12 million in grants and scholarships in Androscoggin County since the foundation’s inception in 1983. Alice Mogensen, the chair of the county fund’s advisers, said the two Lewiston grants were part of its 20th anniversary celebration. (The county fund itself was established in 1999). “These two organizations are shining examples of community building, they invest in people, they use community assets and truly engage those who serve,” she said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal