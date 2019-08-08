Portland police on Tuesday arrested a man on an extradition warrant issued in Pennsylvania in connection with multiple felony child rape charges, according to authorities in the two states.

Jeremiah L. Gleason, 42, was arrested Tuesday by Portland police at the Fireside Inn at 81 River St., where he had rented a room, said Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin. Someone had tipped police that Gleason was staying there and that there was a warrant out for his arrest, Martin said.

The warrant was issued by the Southwestern Regional Police Department, which is about 30 miles south of the capitol city of Harrisburg near the town of York.

Gleason faces two counts of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviant intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of someone less than 13 years old, and corruption of minors by a defendant age 18 or above, according to the York County, Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office.

He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: