Garden tour

FARMINGTON — The Mt Blue Area Garden Club invites you to take a few hours from your stress filled days to join them at 5:30 on August 20 at the gardens of Janet O’Neil, 156 Maple Ave, Farmington for a relaxing tour of her garden. This is an in town garden with blueberry and raspberry bushes, asparagus, gladiolus. along with perennials. She calls the flowers “Food for the Soul”. So join us for a relaxing evening to feed your soul. Feel free to bring a bagged lunch, a chair and a plant to swap. Desserts and beverage will be provided by our hostesses Pat Durham, Janet O’Neil and Jeannine LeVigne.

Book sale

NEW SHARON — Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will be having a book sale. There are a lot of choices, fiction, non-fiction, audio books, children’s books, large print, westerns and much more. Sale by donation. For more information, please call the library at 779-1128.

Cruise in

FARMINGTON — August 18 – Sunday, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Rd, Farmington, a Cruise In/Car Hop with live music and food. Classic car registration is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to be entered in the Best of Show contest. Cars can be admitted after 6 p.m., but will not be eligible for the award. $5.00.

Live music will be provided by our Local South Strong Road Crew and Friends with Doug Walrath on Keyboard; Sherry Walrath, Vocals; Scott Dixon, Drums; Mike Burd, Bass; and Dick Poland on Trombone.

Scrumptious food: Hot Dogs, Chili Dogs, Burgers, French Friend, Root Beer Floats, Cookies and Brownies. Come and enjoy a Sunday evening in August, with food brought to your car and listen the fabulous five! If rain, event will be cancelled.