Experience the sound and shadows of the evening and watch the moon beams of the moon dance on Pushaw Stream, when Hirundo Wildlife Refuge holds a Full Moon paddle from 7:15-9:15 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Hirundo provides the canoes, paddles, and life jackets; the refuge utilizes its large 28 foot canoes as well as small canoes. All ages are welcome. Pricing for the Full Moon Paddles is tiered. Purchase a basic ticket at eventbrite.com and cover the cost of the program, or upgrade to additional amounts and support Hirundo Wildlife Refuge.

Paddlers will gather at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, Gate 3, 35 Hudson Road, Alton.

