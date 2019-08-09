The Rangeley Region Guides’ & Sportsmen’s Association will hold its monthly membership meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The RRG&SA is pleased to welcome Bob Mallard and Emily Bastian from the Native Fish Coalition, a nonpartisan, grassroots donor-funded, non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation, preservation, and restoration of wild native fish. Their presentation will focus on the rare Artic charr and their organizations efforts to monitor the long-term health of the last remaining populations of wild native Arctic charr in the contiguous United States. Our potluck dinner will start at 5:30 PM at our clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc. A short business meeting will include approving the nomination of our new Board members, with the presentation to follow. As always, the public is welcomed to attend these dinners and educational programs. More information on the RRG&SA activities can be found at www.rangeleyoutdoors.com

