RSU 34 will be participating in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

After school meals will be available on days when schools are offering after school programs that are open to all students. There will be no charge to any children ages birth through 18 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

Schedules will be released by each school in RSU 34 at the beginning of the school year and will be posted on the RSU 34 Food Service Facebook page. For further information on participating centers, contact RSU #34 Food Service Office at 207-827-3908.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

