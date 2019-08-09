LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine is pleased to announce a $2,063 grant award from Full Plates Full Potential and a $3,500 grant from the Main Street Foundation.

The grants are being used support the YWCA’s summer food and nutrition program with equipment costs, food and a new summer backpack program. The YWCA participates in the Summer Food Service Program where children 18 years and younger can have free meals onsite.

The YWCA is also participating in community outreach this summer and will be serving free meals at five different locations throughout the summer to children, including the Lewiston Police Department-sponsored Lewiston Summer Fun & Film nights.

For more information on the YWCA of Central Maine, visit: www.YWCAMaine.org.

