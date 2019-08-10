100 years ago: 1919

The biggest outing of the season is that to be staged at Peaks Island Aug. 16, by the Lunn & Sweet Shoemakers. An idea of the elaborate plans being made for the occasion can be obtained from a look at the display of prizes and gifts to be awarded at that time. They are on display in the window of Welles Sporting Goods Store on Court Street yesterday and another collection will be shown later today.

50 years ago: 1969

Although it is still summer and the weather is hot and humid, the Auburn Highway department is preparing for a long, cold winter ahead. Highway Superintendent Roland Saucier said some of his maintenance men are rebuilding snow plows and other winter equipment. He said the past winter in which the area received unusually heavy amounts of snow, raised havoc with its equipment.

25 years ago: 1994

Senior Girl Scout Jennifer Bricker of Auburn attended a Wider Opportunity event, “Science by the Sea,” in Bar Harbor recently. The event was sponsored by Abnaki Girl Scout Council and included 39 Senior Girl Scouts from 20 states, two teen-age Girl Scouts from Portugal and two from Mexico. The event focused on careers for women in scientific research. Activities included learning about genetic research at the Jackson Laboratory and touring the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the Maine Aquacultural Innovation Center. The Senior Girl Scouts also visited an oceanarium, went on a whale watch, toured Acadia National Park, sailed on a schooner and met with several women in the field of science. “Science by the Sea” is one of 33 Wider Opportunities for teen-age Girl Scouts sponsored by GS Scout councils throughout the United States.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: