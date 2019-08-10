NEW BERN, N.C. – Donna Marie Boisvert Highfill, born June 10, 1966 from Lewiston, Maine, passed away peacefully in her bed while sleeping, on July 1, 2019. She joins her mom, dad and dear friend.

Donna was a registered nurse for 22 years with a career in home health until her illness forced her to stay home and care for herself. She had a reknown sense of faith and had a light about her that brought love and happiness into all who knew her and everyone she met.

She is survived by her two sisters; was a mother to Darcy, Wes, and Alex; and memere to Bailey; and loved by so many more. She will be truly missed.

