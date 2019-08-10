DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am the program lead for the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Great Falls, Auburn, program, a 501(c)(3) organization. We work with disabled veterans and active-duty military personnel receiving treatment for a disability. Our mission statement is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active-military personnel and disabled veterans through fly-fishing and associated activities including education and outings. More information is available on our website: www.projecthealingwaters.org.

I am looking for volunteers to help us deliver this program to this deserving group of disabled veterans and active-duty personnel. We are very interested in talking with anyone interested in volunteering their services, but are especially in need of persons with experience in fly-fishing, tying flies, fly casting, fly rod building, water safety (wading), and first aid instruction. We meet on the third Monday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. Readers can contact me at 740-0113. —Ed, no town

ANSWER: This sounds like a wonderful organization where fly fishermen can really display their skills and help others. I do hope all with this type of talent and kind hearts will join in!

DEAR SPOTS: I’m looking for a working Underwood typewriter in good condition. — Calvin, no town

ANSWER: There really does seem to be a typewriter revival going on. I have seen a few around. If anybody has one they would be willing to part with or knows where to find one, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: One of the events in Auburn’s yearlong 150th Birthday Celebration is a September open house featuring vintage cars and vintage fashions at the Woman’s Literary Union on Elm Street. We’re looking to borrow dress forms and/or mannequins to display the various clothing for the weekend. If anyone has any we can borrow, please contact us at [email protected]. — Amey, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Swap Shop at the Buckfield-Sumner transfer station is operated solely by volunteers and more people are needed to work one three-hour shift each month. Buckfield and Sumner residents drop off items that retain usefulness and can take away from the shop whatever they need. In addition to helping residents meet their needs for free, the shop also diverts 40-45 tons of items per year that would otherwise cost taxpayers money to dispose of.

The shop operates Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an informational meeting Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Sumner Town Office. For more information, please call me at 388-2263. —Linda, Sumner

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We’re so thankful to you for getting the word out for us. Leeds Clothing Center on Church Hill Road in Leeds will again be having a bag sale on Aug. 31 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Shoppers can fill as many bags as they want with clothes for $2 per bag. We will be filling up the clothing center with lots of items to choose from. All funds raised are used for the food pantry at the Leeds Community Church.

We also have household items, linens, and holiday supplies. We’re looking forward to seeing a crowd! — No name, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

