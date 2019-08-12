LEWISTON – A 10-year-old boy suffered a severe head injury Monday evening when he was hit by a car while crossing Sabattus Street, according to Lewiston police.

Lt. David St. Pierre said that just before 7 p.m., the boy was crossing Sabattus Street in front of the South of the Border restaurant when a vehicle struck him in the middle of the road.

St. Pierre said the boy suffered a head injury and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

His identity was not immediately released.

St. Pierre said he didn’t have information on who was driving the vehicle and whether any charges are expected against the driver.

The accident was being reconstructed with the assistance of a department detective, he said.

“It’s still very much under investigation, and we’ll know more tomorrow,” St. Pierre said.

