LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 in July, according to Officer Troy Reed of the Livermore Falls Police Department.
The alleged assault was reported to police Aug. 5 and reportedly occurred about July 5, he said.
Reed investigated and arrested Wayne Hinkley, 32, of Main Street in Livermore Falls on Wednesday on a charge of gross sexual assault.
Hinkley and the victim were acquainted, Reed said.
Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox assisted Reed with the investigation.
The child was interviewed at a Child Advocacy Center while Reed observed.
Hinkley remained at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Monday. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, according to a corrections officer.
A conviction for sexual assault carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
