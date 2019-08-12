LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 in July, according to Officer Troy Reed of the Livermore Falls Police Department.

The alleged assault was reported to police Aug. 5 and reportedly occurred about July 5, he said.

Reed investigated and arrested Wayne Hinkley, 32, of Main Street in Livermore Falls on Wednesday on a charge of gross sexual assault.

Hinkley and the victim were acquainted, Reed said.

Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox assisted Reed with the investigation.

The child was interviewed at a Child Advocacy Center while Reed observed.

Hinkley remained at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on Monday. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction for sexual assault carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

