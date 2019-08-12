LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office will be closed Wednesdays in August to allow employees to catch up on work, according to Town Manager Stephen Gould.
In a related matter, Town Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Allen has agreed to add the sewer clerk’s duties to her other responsibilities. Former sewer clerk Lorie Morris resigned in July.
Gould said the Town Office will determine if it can function without an additional employee or if the town will fill the sewer clerk’s position.
