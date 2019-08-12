On August 22 there will be an election to fill two vacant seats on the Paris select board. One of the candidates is Carlton Sprague. He graduated from OHCHS in 2008. He is a veteran with a wife and two children. He is the chairman of the Norway/Paris Fish and Game Sportsman Show.

Carton believes in small government, a Second Amendment supporter, a team player.

“s Selectman I would be a voice for everyone in our town. I believe working together is key. I want Paris to be enjoyed by my kids and their kids to come. We need to keep taxes low and keep our jobs local to support our wonderful town,” he says.

Carlton is a fiscally conservative person, and I believe that he will make decisions with that in mind. I believe that he is deserving to receive the vote of every Paris citizen.

Rusty Brackett, Paris

