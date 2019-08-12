LEWISTON — Workforce training partners at Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) marked the celebration a successful partnership with Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education (OHNAE), and the completion of the first customized welding training program with Bancroft Contracting Corporation in South Paris.

The 92-hour program provided students with 72 hours of hands-on welding instruction at the Bancroft facility and 20 hours of math for welders, safety training and job-readiness through OHNAE. A commemorative plaque featuring testimonials from training partners and graduates of the program were presented by WMCA Regional Employer Point Assistant Monica Millhime.

