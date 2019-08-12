LEWISTON — Workforce training partners at Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) marked the celebration a successful partnership with Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education (OHNAE), and the completion of the first customized welding training program with Bancroft Contracting Corporation in South Paris.

The 92-hour program provided students with 72 hours of hands-on welding instruction at the Bancroft facility and 20 hours of math for welders, safety training and job-readiness through OHNAE. A commemorative plaque featuring testimonials from training partners and graduates of the program were presented by WMCA Regional Employer Point Assistant Monica Millhime.

For more information, updates and other training opportunities visit https://wmca.org/.

Heidi Durgin, Career Pathways/College Transitions Coordinator at Oxford Hills/Nezinscot Adult Education, and Joseph C. Costello, VP Human Resources Bancroft Contracting Corporation, display the framed commemorative plaques featuring testimonials of recent workforce training partnerships. Monica Millhime, WMCA photo

