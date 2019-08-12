UNITY — Tickets for the 2019 Common Ground Country Fair, sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), are on sale now. Advance tickets are available at retail outlets throughout Maine and through MOFGA’s online electronic ticketing system. Fairgoers will save money by purchasing tickets in advance.

The Common Ground Country Fair is MOFGA’s signature event and will take place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day.

MOFGA encourages those who can purchase their tickets in advance to do so. Advance ticket holders do not need to wait in line at the gates. MOFGA members receive free entry to the fair.

Fair admission fees:

• MOFGA Members — Free daily;

• Adults (ages 13-64) — $10 in advance/$15 at the gate daily;

• Elders (ages 65-plus) — $8 in advance/$10 at the gate daily;

• Children (ages 12 and under) — Free daily;

• Persons with disabilities — Free daily;

• School groups — Free on Friday; and

• Fair volunteers — Free admission and other benefits for four-hour shift.

Bike to the fair or take the train from Unity or Thorndike and get $2 off admission.

For more information, call 207-568-4142 or email [email protected] To join MOFGA visit www.mofga.org.

MOFGA extends sincere appreciation to the businesses who are offering advance tickets for sale. A list of advance ticket outlets, grouped alphabetically by town name, is available at http://mofga.org/The-Fair/General-Information/Advance-Tickets. Many of the participating advance sale outlets also are selling copies of the 2019 Common Ground Country Fair poster, featuring two Dexter heifers posing with oats and red and crimson clover by artist Kevin Martin of Vinalhaven.

« Previous

filed under: