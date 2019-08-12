The following local students are recent post-secondary graduates:

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va. — Rachel Foulds of Lewiston; and Isabella DeLuca, Hanover.

Union College, Schnectady, N.Y. — Mark Dufour, of Winthrop; and Samual Kupeic, North Monmouth.

Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y. — Renee Roundy of Lewiston; Katherine Duvall, Auburn; and Mary Bryce, Norway.

Saint Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. — Nicole V. Ouellette and Emily Martin of Auburn; Caitlin Jane Holmquist, Gray; and Monica E. Austin, Lisbon Falls.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa. — Erin Friberg of Fryeburg.

Becker College, Worcester, Mass. — Elysabeth Jefferies of Lisbon Falls.

Simmons University, Boston — Katherine Labbay of Bowdoin; and Lauren Williams, Greene.

Saint Anslem College, Machester, N.H. — Isabelle Daigle of Kingfield; and Lucas Rushton, Lewiston.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y. — Charles Gill of Bowdoinham; and Emily Algeo, Raymond.

Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore. —Eliot: Jason M. Burke; Glenburn: Sean Seekins; Lisbon Falls: Minarva S. Craig; Poland: Tucker P. Jones; and Standish: Erica E. Mercier.

Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston — Darwin Webster of Sabattus.

Emmanuel College, Boston — Alexis Erlandson of Durham.

Centre College, Danville, Ky. — Noah Burgess of Phillips.

University of New Haven, West Haven, Conn. — Tyler Lafean of Auburn.

Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. — Dakota Carter of Winthrop; Olivia Paione, Ladan Iman, Auburn; and Joseph Asselin, Turner.

Bates College, Lewiston — Kyle Flaherty, of Litchfield; Sam Pierce, Noah Lobozzo, New Gloucester; Allison Cormier, Lewiston; Abby Westberry, Readfield; Liv Schmidt, Kylie Martin, Poland; Olivia Gilbert, Turner; Emily Gibson, Mechanic Falls; and Ted Burns, Topsham.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City — Leah Frechette of Buckfield; and Benjamin Allen, Shivam Kumar, Auburn.

Wheaton College, Norton, Mass. — Crystal Blair of Augusta.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y. — Bradley Morissette and Arianna Pinkham of Auburn; Jesse Roux, Poland; and Alison Upton, Bridgton.

Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I. — Danielle Small of Lewiston; and Austin Smith, Greene.

University at Albany, Albany, N.Y. — Tiana-Jo Carter of Waterford.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y. — Joseph Fay of Winthrop; Alexandra Flowers, Auburn; and Anneli Lanyon, Turner.

Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I. — Eliza Hodge of Topsham; Victoria Newbill, Wilton; and Matthew Chasse and Claudia Dionne, Lewiston.

