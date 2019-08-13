Lewiston varsity boys’ basketball coach Tim Farrar has resigned after 11 years at the helm.

Lewiston athletic director Jason Fuller said Farrar “reflected on where (the program was) at and where he was at and decided it was probably best to step away” after the summer basketball session ended in late July.

“I appreciate the time he’s given to the school and the service. He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s done everything he could with our basketball program,” Fuller said.

In his 11 years, Farrar compiled a 75-134 record, including 3-16 last season. The Blue Devils were eliminated in the Class AA North quarterfinals by Bangor, the eventual state champion.

Lewiston’s best seasons under Farrar were 2011-12 and 2014-15. The Blue Devils posted a 15-3 record during the 2011-12 season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Class A North tournament, only to be upset by No. 7 Edward Little in the quarterfinals.

Lewiston got revenge in 2015, when a team led by future NCAA track and field champion Isaiah Harris entered the tournament as the fourth seed and upset top-seeded EL in the regional semifinals. The Devils fell one win short of reaching their first state final since 1966, however, losing to eventual state champion Hampden Academy in the regional final to finish 13-8

A 1997 Oxford Hills graduate, Farrar previously served as an assistant coach at his alma mater and Bonny Eagle, as well as head coach at Fort Kent, where he reached the Class B East tournament in three of his four years.

Fuller said he hopes to find a replacement in the next month or so to give the new coach an opportunity to get settled in before preseason practices start in mid-November.

This story will be updated.

