Suppers

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, August 17, there will be a public supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will be Roast Pork, Potatoes, Veggies, Rolls, Strawberry Shortcake, and Beverages. $8 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For more information you may call 778-2354.

LIVERMORE FALLS —Emmanuel Assembly of God will be hosting a Community BBQ and Worship Concert on Saturday, August 17 from 4 to 7 p.m at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field. There will be games, free food, bounce houses and snow cones. After the concert Pastor Jonathan will give a brief message.

