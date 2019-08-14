LEWISTON — A local teen charged after a police chase that ended in a crash pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eluding officers, drunken driving and violating a condition of his license.

Ronald R. Pittman, 18, of 969 Sabattus St. appeared in 8th District Court on a felony charge of eluding an officer, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Police said they began to follow the 2009 Ford Focus after attempting a traffic stop on East Avenue at about 9:46 p.m. on April 24. The driver refused to pull over and continued driving, police said. Police pursued the car.

The driver made a right turn, careened over a sidewalk and into the parking lot of Maine Family Credit Union on Sabattus Street, where the car crashed into a vehicle, police said.

Pittman was arrested at the scene. He was later indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the three charges.

According to the indictment, Pittman’s blood alcohol content tested at .15% blood and he had two passengers, one who was under 21 years old.

Pittman was released from Androscoggin County Jail on personal recognizance.

Terms of his release include no possession of alcohol and illegal drugs and being subject to random search and testing.

