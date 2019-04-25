LEWISTON — Police arrested a local man Wednesday night after a chase that ended when the man crashed his car into another vehicle.

Ronald R. Pittman, 18, of 969 Sabattus St. was charged with operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest and eluding an officer.

Police said a brief pursuit began when an officer attempted a traffic stop at 9:46 p.m. on East Avenue. The driver refused to pull over and continued driving, the officer in pursuit. The driver made a right-hand turn, careened over a sidewalk and into the parking lot of Maine Family Credit Union on Sabattus Street, and crashed his car into another vehicle, according to a police report.

Two passengers in Pittman’s car were detained at the scene and later released. They were not charged.

He was held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn in lieu of $300 cash bail.

