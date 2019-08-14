LIVERMORE — August 11, 2019 – Hymns today were: “We Have Come into His House;” “O Worship the King;” and “How Great Thou art.” Special music was provided by Debra Hebert.

Genesis 1:26-27 was the scripture, with Pastor Bonnie’s message titled, “In God’s Image.” Many people don’t feel their life is worth a lot, but to God we are all valued. He created us with a body, soul, and spirit. The body for our time on earth, our soul to carry Him with us everywhere, and a spirit to enable us to join Him in eternity. No matter what your life has been like, God is waiting for you to ask for forgiveness and allow Him to be part of your life here as well as eternal future in heaven.

Pastor Bonnie Higgins office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9-12 a.m.; Monday Bible Study at 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study at 1 p.m.; Sunday August 18 Worship at 9:30 a.m. followed by an Executive Board meeting. The Food bank donation for August is cereal.

