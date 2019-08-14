WILTON — A local man was injured Tuesday afternoon when the ATV he was driving struck a railing on an old trestle bridge on the Whistle Stop Trail and landed 15 feet below on rocks.

The ATV landed on its wheels and driver Keith Fair, 39, landed on rocks beside it in a dry creek bed, Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe said. The ATV was the second in a line of three ATVs headed south.

Fair complained of a hip injury and soreness of his lower body, MacCabe said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The bridge is behind The Big Apple store on Route 2 and crosses over Meadow Brook, which dumps into Wilson Stream.

A contributing factor in the crash was inexperience, MacCabe said. It was only Fair’s third time on an ATV, he said.

The bridge had minor damage, MacCabe said, and members of the Western Maine ATV Club were going out to look at the bridge.

Wilton police and fire rescue departments assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 5:51 p.m.

« Previous

filed under: