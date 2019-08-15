WILTON — The Tyngtown Club of Wilton will hold its 10th Annual Tyngtown Tee Time and Picnic Lunch on Saturday, August 17 at Wilson Lake Country Club. This 18-hole scramble is an 8 a.m.shotgun start. The proceeds from this fundraising golf tournament benefit the Wilton Public Library, Wilton Scholarship Fund, Fit Girls, Western Maine Play Museum and help pay for Wilton’s downtown flowers, which are planted and cared for by Tyngtown members.

The entry fee is $50 per person which includes green fees. Breakfast and a picnic lunch of pulled pork sandwiches and all the fixings are also included in the entry fee. Cart fees are $10 per person. The picnic lunch is also available to non-golfers for $10 each. Please sign up ahead of the tournament by emailing [email protected]

Prizes will be awarded for low gross and low net scores, longest drive on No. 13 13 (men’s and women’s) and closest to the pin on No. 7 and No. 16 (men’s and women’s).

Registration forms are available at the Wilson Lake Country Club or by emailing [email protected] Riding carts are limited.

Send completed registration form with entry check, made payable to Tyngtown Club, to Tyngtown Club, P O Box 665, Wilton, ME 04294. Cart fee payments will be payable to Wilson Lake CC and accepted at the club house on the day of tournament.

