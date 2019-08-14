POLAND — Western Maine Veterans Advisory Committee (WMVAC) will hold its 9th annual golf tournament at Fairlawn Country Club in Poland on Aug. 17. Money raised from the annual golf tournament helps provide activities, services, equipment and supplies to residents at Maine Veterans’ Home South Paris. Proceeds from the event help sponsor outings to Oxford Casino, Portland Head Light/Fort Williams Park, The Oxford and Fryeburg fairs in addition to numerous opportunities to eat at local and regional restaurants. In addition, funds raised have been used to purchase electric razors, haircuts, Christmas presents for all residents, sneakers and entertainment at the Home throughout the year.

Golfers participating in the event should arrive in time for the 9 a.m. Shotgun start. This is a rain or shine event. There will be vendors participating in various events, including the Air Cannon on hole No. 1. The winner will win a seven-night stay for two at their choice of 3,000 resorts (USA, Hawaii, Caribbean and more.)

The fee is $85 per player, which includes golf and cart, one mulligan per player, dinner and putting contest.

For more information, contact Tom Guilford, Golf Committee Chairman, at 207-595-0026 or [email protected]

