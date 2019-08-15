Town Fair Tire beside the Auburn Mall is getting bigger.The Auburn Planning Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved a 2,397-square-foot, single-story expansion, according to City Planner Audrey Knight.

According to a project report by the civil engineers Sitelines, the expansion is for sales and service and will eliminate 13 parking spaces. The project’s cost isn’t included on Town Fair Tire’s initial application.

The Planning Board also discussed two proposed housing projects — a new 12-unit apartment building at 204 Broad St. and turning a nursing home at 185 Summer St. into 12 apartments — but tabled both to September, Knight said, after neighbors turned out in opposition to both.

This story was originally published Aug. 14 in "The Buzz: New frozen custard stand for a Turner dairy and what do to with a giant, historic painting?".

