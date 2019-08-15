AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a course titled Planning Projects Perfectly from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 11.

The course utilizes a customized training method called the project roadmap model, a unique process for developing successful projects. Students will receive instruction using the roadmap’s step-by-step and customizable process that takes the stress out of a complex project planning and management. Topics will include starting a project, framing the issue correctly, arriving at a decision, and implementing and evaluating the outcome.

The cost of the class is $450 and includes all instructional materials. Deadline for registration is Aug. 29. For more information or to register, contact the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected], or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

