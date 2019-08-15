To the Editor:

Last Friday our Congressman Jared Golden came to Hanover to meet and speak with constituents. He gave us a good idea of what he does for us. It was good to hear that although there has been serious gridlock In Congress around major issues, Jared has made contributions to legislation. He also noted that beyond legislative efforts, his office has been able to assist many Mainers in dealing with non-legislative issues such as veterans affairs and health care. He impressed us with his reasoned explanation of what is happening in Washington and what he does on our behalf.

Most important, he was completely frank and did not shy away from answering some tough questions. He explained the reasons why he has taken some positions that have been controversial to some and his thoughtful approach to issues that may be threatening our democracy We came away very glad that he is representing the 2nd District of Maine.

Lee and Steve Smith

Albany Township

