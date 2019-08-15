LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will hold a Power Lunch seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the chamber conference room, 415 Lisbon St.

Sharon Ware and Ryan Bourgoin of Community Health Options will present information geared for small business owners who want to learn more about health insurance options for their business and employees.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on “Attend Events.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: