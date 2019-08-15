The keeping of up to six female chickens is permitted in the rural-agricultural, low density residential, suburban residential, medium density residential and the neighborhood conservation “A” districts on lots of no less than 30,000 square feet developed with single family detached dwellings including mobile homes on individual lots.

Check the zoning of your property at https://webapps2.cgis-solutions.com/Lewiston/Basic/index.html

The maximum number of chickens allowed is six per lot developed with a single family dwelling.

• Only female chickens are allowed. There is no restriction on chicken species.

• Chickens must be purchased from an approved source such as the National Poultry Improvement Plan (i.e. hatcheries that participate in the National Poultry Improvement Plan).

• Chickens must be kept in a fenced area or enclosure at all times. Enclosures must be clean, dry, and odor free, kept in a neat and sanitary condition, in a manner that will not disturb the use of neighboring lots due to noise, odor or other adverse impact. The free ranging of chickens is not allowed.

• Chickens shall be secured within a hen house during non-daylight hours.

• Hen houses are not allowed to be attached or located in any part of a dwelling unit. The henhouse shall be enclosed on all sides and shall have a roof and doors. The hen house must be well maintained.

• Chickens shall be kept only in the rear or side yard behind the principle structure of the lot and must be kept on the property of the owner. Chicken hen houses, fenced areas, and enclosures shall not be closer than twenty feet to any property line.

For the full list of ordinance requirements, visit: lewistonmaine.gov

