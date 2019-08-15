Maine’s highest court on Thursday upheld the 3-year suspension of an Auburn lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney last year.

A judge had ruled in December that Seth Carey had committed sexual assault, tampered with a witness and failed to comply with a previous interim suspension order, among other violations.

Carey appealed that decision earlier this year.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the judge’s suspension order on Thursday, writing in a 24-page decision that the judge “did not err by imposing a more moderate sanction that is tailored to reasonably protect the public and the courts, while still allowing Carey the opportunity to rehabilitate and demonstrate a capacity to abide by the rules and ethical standards that govern the conduct of all attorneys licensed to practice in Maine — a demonstration that Carey will need to make in order to re-enter the practice of law after at least three years.”

This story will be updated

