AUBURN — The Twin City Spinners will host an open house and free square dance class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19, at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive.

A new 10-week class will begin Thursday, Sept. 26, running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $45 a dancer.

Modern square dancing is done to great music from the best of rock, disco, jazz and hip-hop, as well as country and bluegrass. Square dancing now is not just exercise, it’s also a social event. It takes eight dancers to make a square and they work together for success. Singles are welcome, partners are encouraged.

For more information, call or text 207-841-7959, email [email protected], or visit www.tcs.danceforfun.me.

