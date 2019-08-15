AUBURN — The Twin City Spinners will host an open house and free square dance class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19, at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive.
A new 10-week class will begin Thursday, Sept. 26, running from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $45 a dancer.
Modern square dancing is done to great music from the best of rock, disco, jazz and hip-hop, as well as country and bluegrass. Square dancing now is not just exercise, it’s also a social event. It takes eight dancers to make a square and they work together for success. Singles are welcome, partners are encouraged.
For more information, call or text 207-841-7959, email [email protected], or visit www.tcs.danceforfun.me.
