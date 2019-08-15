Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

August 20 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o July 16

o August 2

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

• MCCA Conference Registrations

10:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Authorize Public Bid of ATV

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

11:15 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

• Update on Status of Audits

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Register of Deeds Report

• Update on Closure of Fryeburg Registry

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Review EMA Finance and Planning Assistant Job Description

• Review EMA Training List

• Accept Resignation of Legal Secretary

• Authorize Hiring of Legal Secretary

• Update on Excessive Late/Early Arrivals

• Authorize Safety Enhancement Grant Application for Commissioners Office

• Authorize Safety Enhancement Grant Application for Maintenance Department

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)

4:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Update on Legislative Matters

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

« Previous

Next »

filed under: