Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
August 20 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o July 16
o August 2
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
• MCCA Conference Registrations
10:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Authorize Public Bid of ATV
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
11:15 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
• Update on Status of Audits
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Register of Deeds Report
• Update on Closure of Fryeburg Registry
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Review EMA Finance and Planning Assistant Job Description
• Review EMA Training List
• Accept Resignation of Legal Secretary
• Authorize Hiring of Legal Secretary
• Update on Excessive Late/Early Arrivals
• Authorize Safety Enhancement Grant Application for Commissioners Office
• Authorize Safety Enhancement Grant Application for Maintenance Department
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)
4:00 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Update on Legislative Matters
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
-
News
Free SunJournal.com LIVE coverage of the 27th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival all weekend
-
Maine
The strange tale of a Maine balloonist who vanished in 1885
-
Business
Maine Magazine publisher who took over amid controversy steps down
-
Maine
Arundel farmers say blood samples show high levels of ‘forever chemicals’
-
Community Sports
Annual Tyngtown Tee Time golf tournament this Saturday