August 15, 2019

6:30 PM

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE

Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES

Action on minutes dated August 1, 2019.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

To accept the bid of $______________ from_______________ for the paving of Fore Street and to accept the bid of $______________ from_______________ for the paving of Station Road.

All States: Fore St. $61,762.50 Station Rd. $79,992.00

Pike Industries: Fore St. $82,237.50 Station Rd. $107,886.50

Spencer Group: Fore St. $65,812.50 Station Rd. $85,597.50

P & B Paving: Fore St. $58,237.50 Station Rd. $78,426.50

Presentation on the Finance Department – Rebecca Lippincott

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

To approve an Application for Catering Permit from Sunday River Brewing Company.

Two Brothers, LLC in partnership with The American Legion Jackson – Silver Post 68 Winslow Maine. August 21st – 25th, 2019 8am – 11 pm on Ridesource Property (former National Wood Products)

To remove Jason Wallace from the Recreation Committee due to lack of attendance of the regularly scheduled meetings since December of 2018.

To appoint Marjorie Owens to the Recreation Committee.

The Recreation Committee has a full 7 membership. With the removal of Jason Wallace it would open one seat.

To grant permission to the Anderson Staples American Legion Post 112 to conduct two toll booths on August 17th, 2019 from 9 am – 1:00 pm on King Street and on the corner of King and Skeetfield.

To accept the Bryne grant in the amount of $1381.00 toward R10-815 misc. police grants.

To approve the Mass Gathering Application for the Oxford County Fair, Sept 11-14, 2019.

To approve an application to Register Beano/Bingo for Oxford County Fair.

To approve an Application to license Games of Chance for Amvets Post 777 of Oxford Hills.

Texas hold’em tournament 09/21/2019 Expo Building – Oxford Fairgrounds.

To sign the CMP application for Pole Location or underground location.

To be located 100’ south of Greenbanks Lane on Rabbit Valley Rd.

To appoint Alexander Luke to the Budget Committee

The 11 member Budget Committee currently has 4 vacant positions 2 for 1 year remainder of the 3 year term and 2 for 2 years remainder of 3 year term. A. “Sandy” Luke is seeking appointment for a first term after sitting off of the board for one year.

Discussion and decision on time and day for selectmen’s meetings

Review of the Tax Increment Financing Guidelines – Policy 2019-4 and current TIFs

Discussion the use of white bags at the transfer station and/or sale of clear bags.

To accept the bid of $______________ from_______________ for the Firefighter Structural Gear Extractor & Dryer.

Bergeron Protective Clothing – $19,493

HSE Fire/Safety Equip. – $16,090

Fire Tech & Safety – $16,450

To accept the bid of $9,800 from Danzig Painting for the interior painting at the Transfer Station.

Part of claim due to fire.

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and State and Payroll warrants from the week of 8/12/19.

ADJOURNMENT

