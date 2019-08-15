OXFORD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT

REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DATE: Monday, August 19, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Central Office, 232 Main Street, South Paris, Community Room #201

A G E N D A

1. CALL TO ORDER. Board Chair Diana Olsen will preside.

2. FLAG SALUTE.

3. WELCOME TO VISITORS.

4. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.

5. REPORTS.

Nomination Committee Ms. Olsen

Student Representative Ms. Catrina Wilson

Scheduled Committee Meetings:

6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.

7. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA.

8. CONSENT AGENDA.

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following appointments:

Jaymi Shimamura Food Service Assistant, Paris Elementary

Emma Holden Grade 5 Teacher, Guy E. Rowe Elementary

Cameron Emmons Math Teacher, OHMS

Adrian Baker Elementary Art Teacher, Oxford/Waterford

Denice LeBlanc Educational Technician III, WMRPCE

Kory Norcross Guidance Counselor, OHCHS

Amy Allen Grade 3 Teacher, Guy E. Rowe Elementary

Adrienne Abbott Educational Technician II, Oxford Elementary

Amy Peet Elementary Music Teacher

Nicholas Morris Elementary Physical Education Teacher Rowe/Hebron

B. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Middle School

stipend positions for FY 2020?

Team Leaders:

Joe Cummings

Michele Wood

Charlotte Palmer .5 FTE

Carrie Faith .5 FTE

IEP Support:

John Rothrock .5 FTE

Heidi Dock .5 FTE

Department Leaders:

Ivylynn Moxcey .5 FTE

Steve Shaw .5 FTE

Charlotte Palmer .5 FTE

Michele Wood/Joe Cummings .25 FTE each

School Leaders:

Jamie Toohey .25 FTE

Hayly Holman .25 FTE

Sara Johnson .25 FTE

Jolene Twombley-Wiser .25 FTE

Student Council:

Michele Wood .5 FTE

Joe Cummings .5 FTE

Math Team: Steve Shaw

Builders Club: Zachary Knights

Art Club: Sue Moccia

Yearbook: Peggy Dorf/Cameron Sutton .5 FTE Each

C. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Comprehensive

High School Stipend Positions for FY 2019:

Senior Class Advisors Barbara Rooth and Lindsay Fox

Junior Class Advisors Brandy Moore and Torrey Poland

Sophomore Class Advisors Craig Blanchard and Sasha Rancourt-Thomas

Freshman Class Advisors Jeni Jordan and Jayne Polvinen-Bristol

Band and Orchestra Director Kyle Jordan

Choral Director Dennis Boyd

Interact Club Advisor Tina Fox

Key Club Advisor Dennis Boyd

National Honor Society Torrey Poland

Student Council Erinkate Morrison and Ian Truman

Varsity Math Team Coach Allen Gerry

Assistant Math Team Coach Steve Buttner

Yearbook Advisor Scott Walker

Yearbook Business Manager Cynthia Kugell

D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Comprehensive

High School Department Leader Stipend Positions:

English Brewster Burns

Foreign Language Anne Smith

Math Nate Pelletier

Science Michael Morrell

Social Studies John Pinto

Special Education Brandy Moore and John Kenealy

E. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Coaching Stipends for the

Fall 2019 athletic season?

OHCHS:

Fall 2019 Faculty Manager Scott Graffam

Boys Soccer Head Coach, Team A Caleb Lamb

OHMS:

Cross Country Darren Bantz

(reappointed from Head Coach for Boys Soccer A)

Girls Soccer Head Coach, Team A Joshua Kennison

Athletic Assistant Michele Wood

9. ACTION ON MINUTES:

A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of the July 15, 2019

regular Board Meeting?

10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

11. NEW BUSINESS:

A. To hear a presentation by Facilities Director Dean Dillingham updating the Board

on District Capital Improvement projects.

B. To see if the Board will approve the Selection Committee’s recommended

appointments to the MVR II Board of Directors for a two year term?

NOTE: The Selection Committee will share their recommendations at the

Board meeting.

C. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following reappointments for a two

year term (2019-2021) on the MVR #11 Board of Directors:

Bob Jewell, Anita Hakala

D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the first reading of the following policy:

IHCDA Post Secondary Enrollment Options

E. To see if the Board will vote to delete the following policy:

IKB Homework

F. To see if the Board will vote to revise the following:

ILD Educational Research

G. To see if the Board will vote to replace the following policy with the MSMA

sample policy:

IMGA Service Animals in School

H. To see if the Board will vote to enter executive Session in accordance with

1 MRSA §405 (6)(A) regarding an employment related matter?

Note: No action is expected at the conclusion of Executive Session.

12. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD.

13. ADJOURNMENT.

