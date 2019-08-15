OXFORD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT
REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
743-8972
www.msad17.org
www.msad17.org/District/School-Board
DATE: Monday, August 19, 2019
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Central Office, 232 Main Street, South Paris, Community Room #201
A G E N D A
1. CALL TO ORDER. Board Chair Diana Olsen will preside.
2. FLAG SALUTE.
3. WELCOME TO VISITORS.
4. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC.
5. REPORTS.
Nomination Committee Ms. Olsen
Student Representative Ms. Catrina Wilson
Scheduled Committee Meetings:
6. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT.
7. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE AGENDA.
8. CONSENT AGENDA.
A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following appointments:
Jaymi Shimamura Food Service Assistant, Paris Elementary
Emma Holden Grade 5 Teacher, Guy E. Rowe Elementary
Cameron Emmons Math Teacher, OHMS
Adrian Baker Elementary Art Teacher, Oxford/Waterford
Denice LeBlanc Educational Technician III, WMRPCE
Kory Norcross Guidance Counselor, OHCHS
Amy Allen Grade 3 Teacher, Guy E. Rowe Elementary
Adrienne Abbott Educational Technician II, Oxford Elementary
Amy Peet Elementary Music Teacher
Nicholas Morris Elementary Physical Education Teacher Rowe/Hebron
B. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Middle School
stipend positions for FY 2020?
Team Leaders:
Joe Cummings
Michele Wood
Charlotte Palmer .5 FTE
Carrie Faith .5 FTE
IEP Support:
John Rothrock .5 FTE
Heidi Dock .5 FTE
Department Leaders:
Ivylynn Moxcey .5 FTE
Steve Shaw .5 FTE
Charlotte Palmer .5 FTE
Michele Wood/Joe Cummings .25 FTE each
School Leaders:
Jamie Toohey .25 FTE
Hayly Holman .25 FTE
Sara Johnson .25 FTE
Jolene Twombley-Wiser .25 FTE
Student Council:
Michele Wood .5 FTE
Joe Cummings .5 FTE
Math Team: Steve Shaw
Builders Club: Zachary Knights
Art Club: Sue Moccia
Yearbook: Peggy Dorf/Cameron Sutton .5 FTE Each
C. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Comprehensive
High School Stipend Positions for FY 2019:
Senior Class Advisors Barbara Rooth and Lindsay Fox
Junior Class Advisors Brandy Moore and Torrey Poland
Sophomore Class Advisors Craig Blanchard and Sasha Rancourt-Thomas
Freshman Class Advisors Jeni Jordan and Jayne Polvinen-Bristol
Band and Orchestra Director Kyle Jordan
Choral Director Dennis Boyd
Interact Club Advisor Tina Fox
Key Club Advisor Dennis Boyd
National Honor Society Torrey Poland
Student Council Erinkate Morrison and Ian Truman
Varsity Math Team Coach Allen Gerry
Assistant Math Team Coach Steve Buttner
Yearbook Advisor Scott Walker
Yearbook Business Manager Cynthia Kugell
D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Oxford Hills Comprehensive
High School Department Leader Stipend Positions:
English Brewster Burns
Foreign Language Anne Smith
Math Nate Pelletier
Science Michael Morrell
Social Studies John Pinto
Special Education Brandy Moore and John Kenealy
E. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following Coaching Stipends for the
Fall 2019 athletic season?
OHCHS:
Fall 2019 Faculty Manager Scott Graffam
Boys Soccer Head Coach, Team A Caleb Lamb
OHMS:
Cross Country Darren Bantz
(reappointed from Head Coach for Boys Soccer A)
Girls Soccer Head Coach, Team A Joshua Kennison
Athletic Assistant Michele Wood
9. ACTION ON MINUTES:
A. To see if the Board will vote to approve the minutes of the July 15, 2019
regular Board Meeting?
10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
11. NEW BUSINESS:
A. To hear a presentation by Facilities Director Dean Dillingham updating the Board
on District Capital Improvement projects.
B. To see if the Board will approve the Selection Committee’s recommended
appointments to the MVR II Board of Directors for a two year term?
NOTE: The Selection Committee will share their recommendations at the
Board meeting.
C. To see if the Board will vote to approve the following reappointments for a two
year term (2019-2021) on the MVR #11 Board of Directors:
Bob Jewell, Anita Hakala
D. To see if the Board will vote to approve the first reading of the following policy:
IHCDA Post Secondary Enrollment Options
E. To see if the Board will vote to delete the following policy:
IKB Homework
F. To see if the Board will vote to revise the following:
ILD Educational Research
G. To see if the Board will vote to replace the following policy with the MSMA
sample policy:
IMGA Service Animals in School
H. To see if the Board will vote to enter executive Session in accordance with
1 MRSA §405 (6)(A) regarding an employment related matter?
Note: No action is expected at the conclusion of Executive Session.
12. QUESTIONS/COMMENTS FROM THE BOARD.
13. ADJOURNMENT.