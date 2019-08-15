SIGN OF SUMMER — Eleven youngster took to the sidewalk Friday, August 9, to sell some summertime lemonade and raise some money for Club Rowe and Oxford School Age Child Care (SACC). After making the beverage, the children adorned each glass with fresh lemon or blueberries. Others lined the street with signs wooing customers. The children included Xander Biehl, Bjarne Westleigh, Lennox Hill, Katie Lausier, Wilder Diffin, Carson Hewins, Dillon Schultz, Paige Yates, Rose Johnson, Colvin Marshall and Kaleb Peavey. Louisa Westleigh oversaw the children’s efforts. The project was part of a Our Time & Money themed week. A.M. Sheehan/Advertiser Democrat