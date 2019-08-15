NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association (OHMPAA) will hold auditions for “Godspell” on August 19 and 20 at the Norway Grange.

This classic musical by John Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ through games, storytelling and a hefty dose of comic timing. The cast of ten will perform an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, to bring Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love vibrantly to life.

First time directors Jonathan Potter and Janelle Raven are looking forward to bringing lots of energy and a fresh perspective to the show.

Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 at the Norway Grange, 15 Whitman St., Norway. Performances will be November 14–24 at the Norway Grange. For more information about auditions, please email co-director Janelle Raven ([email protected]) or call producer Stephenie Michaud (207-890-3466), or visit the show page at www.ohmpaa.org.

Founded in 1985, OHMPAA is dedicated to presenting quality plays and musicals featuring the talents of local community members. For more information, visit www.ohmpaa.org.

filed under: