NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 -8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8 -9 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Come and enjoy a delicious free breakfast and conversation. All are welcome.

On August 16 from 6 -8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a craft night and games.

On August 23 from 6 -8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of Free Bingo and other games. There will be prizes for the winners.

August 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a free community Cook out “Cruise” dinner with s’mores and lawn games. Bring your favorite old or new hot rod. Love to have people come with their coolest cars and enjoy a free cookout and fellowship.

Looking ahead to September 28 The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m.-Noon. Donations of lightly used or new clothing and light housekeeping items are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, Director of The Table Ministries at 207-461-3093 or email at [email protected].

